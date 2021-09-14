One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon in what the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling a domestic violence situation.
The incident took place just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Widefield Apartments off of Fontaine Boulevard and Kokomo Street, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the sheriff's office said. According to calls, a woman stabbed a man in the neck and then ran into an unknown apartment. The man was taken to the hospital.
After investigating, deputies have determined that the two people knew each other but they don't know the nature of that relationship. It is also unknown whether the two people live at the apartment complex or were just visiting. Deputies have identified the woman but have not released her name.
"We have determined that there is no threat to the community pertaining to this incident," Mynatt said.
No one has been arrested since the investigation is in its preliminary stages.