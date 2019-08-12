shooting
Colorado Springs police are investigating south of downtown after a man sought help at Springs Rescue Mission, claiming he was shot early Monday. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV.
A man with a gunshot wound sought help early Monday at a Colorado Springs homeless shelter, police said.

Workers at the Springs Rescue Mission, 5 W. Las Vegas St., called police about 4 a.m. when the man walked in for help, saying he was shot in the woods near the building.

Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported that the man was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers were investigating in the area of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street.

