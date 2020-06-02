A man who threatened to harm himself atop an electrical tower in Colorado Springs on Monday climbed down safely early Tuesday morning, nine hours later, police say.
Colorado Springs police responded to North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday on report of a man climbing a transmission tower. They found the man on top of the tower, threatening to harm himself. Colorado Springs Utilities de-energized the tower so he would not electrocute himself, according to police.
Crisis negotiators with the police department began speaking to the man, but a large crowd that gathered in the area began chanting, making his behavior more erratic. Two juveniles were arrested because they would not move or stop yelling at the man, police said.
The man safely exited the pole shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.