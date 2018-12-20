The death of a man whose body was found Thursday at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Officers found the body about 2 p.m. at the complex in the 2100 block of Delta Drive. the victim had "traumatic injuries," police said.
The name of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been announced. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the city's 37th this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-STOP 7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
