A man's body was found at a northern Colorado Springs shopping center Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.

About 1 p.m., police responded to a report of a body found in the 800 block of Village Center Drive, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr. It's too early to tell what happened, she said.

The shopping center contains a Safeway, the Rockrimmon Library and a veterinary office. Kerr said she did not know where exactly the body was found. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the man was found behind a Great Clips salon.

The man's identity has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

