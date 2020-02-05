GazetteSlate.jpg

A man was found dead about 130 feet inside an Old Colorado City drainage system Wednesday, Colorado Springs police said. 

The body was found by Colorado Springs firefighters who were responding to flames near 14th Street and West Vermijo Avenue about 9:30 a.m., police said.

Firefighters discovered the man, who has not been identified, after they saw smoke rising from the drainage system, police said. The system is near the Midland Trail. 

Police said no foul play was suspected in the man's death. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will make a final determination on how he died.  

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments