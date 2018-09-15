A suspicious death investigation is being conducted in downtwon Colorado Springs Saturday morning.
A man's body was found near the corner of South Wahsatch Avenue and East Costilla Street with no visible trauma. Police found a bloody trail leading to the body, according to police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
“We don’t know what we have here. It could be a medical, an accident or, in fact, a homicide,” Black said.
The police perimeter spans almost the entire corner of Wahsatch and Costilla. Costilla will be closed between Wahsatch and South El Paso Street for the next couple of hours.
Someone in the area saw his body and called police at 7:14 a.m. The body has not yet been identified.