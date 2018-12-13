A man was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire Wednesday night near the Colorado Springs Airport, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. at The Springs mobile home community at 1095 Western Drive.
The blaze fully engulfed the home. Firefighters knocked down the flames in about an hour.
The man has not been identified by the Coroner's Office.
A witness told Gazette news partner KKTV that he heard a loud boom when checking his mailbox, then saw an eerie glow coming from a nearby home.