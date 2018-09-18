A man robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday morning in northeast Colorado Springs, getting away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.
He entered FirstBank, 817 Village Center Drive, about 10:45 a.m., pointed a gun at the tellers and demanded cash, police said. He ran north.
Elsewhere in the city, police reported these robberies Tuesday:
• A robber wearing a Ronald Reagan mask entered the Antique Gallery at 117 S. Wahsatch Ave. about 5:45 p.m. and brandished a knife. The robber demanded money and left with the cash drawer, fleeing on a bicycle.
• A robber wielding a shotgun entered a store in the 200 block of Bonfoy Avenue about 4:10 p.m., taking an unknown amount of cash from the clerk, then fled.