A man donning coveralls and a winter hat robbed a bank at West Garden of the Gods Road Thursday evening, Colorado Springs police said.

Police said about 5:30 p.m., the man entered First Bank at 1275 W. Garden of the Gods Road and passed a note with his demands to a teller. He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police did not say if the man had a weapon, nor did they announce any suspects or arrests in the robbery.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RELATED: