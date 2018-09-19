After opening his home up to a female acquaintance Tuesday night, police say a man woke up Wednesday morning to his guest and a group of men hauling items out of his house.
The suspects allegedly threatened him with a knife when the victim tried to stop them.
The robbery was reported just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of East Bijou Street. No injuries were reported, and the suspects fled the area before officers arrived. Police have not released suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information should contact CSPD at 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.