Police are investigating the possible connection between a robbery and a vehicle theft in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a robbery victim in the 600 block North Franklin Street around 6:24 a.m. The victim was held at gunpoint and his personal items were stolen, police said. The mugger was described as wearing black clothing and a white bandanna on his face, officers said.
A few minutes later, a vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of North Royer Street. Police spotted the stolen white Toyota pickup truck near Royer Street and Willamette Avenue and chased the vehicle.
The driver abandoned the car a few blocks away and ran off. Officers could not find the suspect.
Police encouraged those with information or witnesses to call (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.