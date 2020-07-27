Two robbers held a man at gunpoint and took his car early Monday morning in the 4000 block of Tappan Drive, just north of Mitchell High School, Colorado Springs police said.
The man told police he was accosted by the robbers just before 2 a.m. They pulled a mugged the man of the contents of his pockets before they fled in the stolen car.
Police gave no descriptive details of those involved or the now-missing car. They did say no one was hurt.
Police responded to the call at 1:56 a.m. but reported no details on the assailants.
No injuries were reported.
