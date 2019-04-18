A man was assaulted and robbed after leaving work early Thursday at a east Colorado Springs shopping plaza, police say.
The victim was leaving an unspecified business in the 3000 block of Cinema Point just before 1 a.m. when a man with a gun jumped out of a dark-colored sedan and demanded the employee's wallet, said police reports. The assailant, who was wearing all black with a red bandana, hit the man in the face and left in an unknown direction.
Police were unable to find the suspect vehicle.
Open at that time in the plaza is an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, and the Fox & Hound bar. Also in the area are a variety of restaurants that close about midnight and the Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.