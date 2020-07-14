A 55-year-old man survived a 75-foot fall followed by a night on the mountain while climbing McHenry Peak on Sunday, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said in a news release.
The man, whose name wasn't released, was climbing his way along the face of the 12,900-foot summit to Stone Man Pass when was seriously injured in the seven-story plunge. The Estes Park man then waited through the night for rescuers to reach him, park officials said.
Rangers were informed late Sunday night and reached him at about 10 a.m. Monday.
A Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base winched the man to safety from the mountain. Search and Rescue teams couldn't carry the man out because of his injuries and the steep terrain where he landed.
The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows then flown to St. Anthony Hospital.
The man's condition at the hospital wasn't released.
This is a developing story.