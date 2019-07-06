Colorado Springs police and other officials were called to a water rescue on the northeast side of the city Friday night.
Police on scene told an 11 News crew a person will be cited for careless driving after he ended up in a creek just to the east of Austin Bluffs and Academy. The rescue was taking place just off Siferd Boulevard and Hollow Road. Crews were on scene for more than one hour working to get the driver out of the car.
11 News spoke to the driver, Chris Vigil, who said he was taking a side street when he drove through a puddle. He added it didn't seem very big at the time, but then he got stuck. The water levels were rising in his vehicle when he called 911.
"I was speaking with the operator, she was telling me what to expect when firefighters get here. All the while I was starting to watch the water rise, that's when I started to freak out, because if they didn't get here quickly there was going to be an issue," Vigil explained.
Vigil said when firefighters arrived they had to extend a ladder over to his car. He was able to crawl out the sunroof and over the ladder to safety.