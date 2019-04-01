Man reportedly saves woman from house fire in Fountain

Crews were called to a structure fire in Fountain on Monday and a witness tells 11 News a man who was walking by may be a hero.
Firefighters were battling the blaze on Flying F Road, located east of Link Road. 11 News crews arrived at the scene just after 2 p.m. and the entire structure was covered by thick-black smoke. The fire was out by about 3 p.m. and started in the attic.
“We we’re doing some construction on the house we just bought in October and we came out of the garage to inspect the trench we just dug and noticed the smoke coming out of the roof and at that point the wife and the contractor that were helping us, we were concerned about the woman who lives there," neighbor Jack Powell explained.
"She’s in her nineties so we ran up there and luckily a fella walking his dog had seen the smoke coming out of the house and he’s already gone and gotten her out of the house, he was kind of a hero I think.”