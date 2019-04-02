Witnesses to a house fire in Fountain Monday afternoon are calling Gary Keller a hero.
"We were concerned about the woman who lives there," said neighbor Jack Powell, who was outside his home doing some work on the house when he noticed smoke coming out of the roof. "She's in her 90s, so we ran up there, and luckily a fella walking his dog had seen the smoke coming out of the house, and he's already gotten her out of the house."
The blaze started after 1 p.m. on Flying F Road, located east of Link Road on the far east side of Fountain. Thick black smoke quickly filled the house. Keller helped the homeowner get out of her house. Firefighters then took over, treating her for smoke inhalation.
