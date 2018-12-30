Police arrested a man who was reportedly walking down the street while firing a gun about 2 p.m. Saturday in east Colorado Springs.
After searching the area near Yellowstone Road, Alex Barnes, 32, was found near South Circle Drive and Tahoe Boulevard where he arrested.
Police also found the firearm and no injuries were reported.
Barnes is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police report. He is being held at El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $25,000 bond.