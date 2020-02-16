A man died Saturday night at the U.S. Air Force Academy following the NHL Stadium Series game, according to a news release.

Details about the man's death have not been released, but witnesses tell the Gazette that the man apparently fell to his death from a bridge just west of the academy's north gate at about 11 p.m.

The gate was closed while investigators from several civilian agencies and the Air Force worked near railroad tracks underneath the bridge, which crosses above Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks that skirt the academy's eastern border.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man's identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the El Paso County coroner and the cause of his death remains under investigation. Academy officials confirmed that the man was a civilian and did not have any affiliation with the military.

The investigation, which took several hours, exacerbated epic traffic problems in the wake of the professional hockey game at Falcon Stadium. More than 40,000 people attended the Colorado Avalanche home game against the Los Angeles Kings.