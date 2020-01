A man was reportedly carjacked by several people early Sunday in east Colorado Springs, according to police.

The man said between two and four people approached him as he sat in his car at a parking lot in the area of 5700 Snow Creek Point about 1:45 a.m. The suspects demanded his vehicle, and one displayed a weapon.

The victim fled and his car was stolen from the parking lot, according to police. No arrests have been made.

