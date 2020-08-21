A 42-year-old man involved with a series of robberies throughout Colorado Springs was sentenced to 74 years in prison July 28, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.
Joshua Lee Youngblood robbed nine business including restaurants, pharmacies and hotels at gunpoint between January and June 2018 and fled each robbery on a motorcycle. At five of the businesses he aimed a semiautomatic handgun at employees and demanded money and at four pharmacies he demanded prescription narcotics by showing a note to employees, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.
Youngblood was arrested Aug. 18, 2018 after sheriff's deputies investigated a motorcycle crash in Teller County and discovered Youngblood was being sought by Colorado Springs police and on a warrant in Kiowa County. Police seized handguns and narcotics during the arrest.
Youngblood will serve his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
According to police, Youngblood robbed the following establishments:
• Staybridge Inn & Suites, 7130 Commerce Center Drive, Jan. 9
• Walgreens (pharmacy), 5713 Flintridge Drive, April 11
• Subway, 4435 Centennial Blvd., May 28
• Carl’s Jr., 13315 Voyager Parkway, May 28
• Walgreens (pharmacy), 7390 Rangewood Drive, June 7
• Dominos, 7055 Lexington Drive, June 8
• Starbucks, 3104 West Colorado Avenue, June 9
• Safeway (pharmacy), 840 Village Center Drive, June 13
• Safeway (pharmacy), 6520 South Academy Boulevard, June 27