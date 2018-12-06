A man rammed into a police cruiser while trying to flee officers outside a gas station Wednesday night in northeast Colorado Springs.
Just after 11 p.m., police found a man passed out in a car in the parking lot of the Kum & Go at 3091 N. Chestnut St., police reports said. When they tapped on the window, he woke up, put the car in reverse and slammed on the gas. He hit the cruiser and sped away.
Police scanned the license plate, which was not listed under his car.
The cruiser had moderate, cosmetic damage to the front bumper. No officers were hurt.