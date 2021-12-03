Jonathon Armijo

Jonathon Armijo. Photo courtesy Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.

A man accused in multiple explosions in Trinidad earlier this year pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Court records show that Jonathon Armijo pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, the most serious of the six charges he was facing for the February crimes. The other charges have been dropped, the records also show.

The bombings injured two people, including one who lost fingers and suffered burns all over his face. Police said the bombs were left outside an apartment complex and in the Walmart parking lot.

