A man took a plea deal tied to a road rage incident in Colorado Springs where the victim was stabbed multiple times.
On Thursday, Pascual Roberto Lopez pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and felony menacing for the stabbing that happened June 10, 2018 in the 300 block of N. Gahart Drive.
Officers were called to the neighborhood near S. Academy Boulevard and Airport Road just before 1:45 that morning. There, they found a man with several stab wounds in serious condition. He was rushed to the hospital.
