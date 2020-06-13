Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at crime scene. Gazette file photo. 

 LIZ HENDERSON liz.henderson@gazette.com

Authorities are searching for three suspects who beat a man with the end of a handgun Friday night, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

Police said officers found the man about 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road. He was injured from being struck with a handgun multiple times by three men, police said. 

Authorities have identified all three suspects, but no descriptions were released. Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the public. One search warrant has been obtained for the primary suspect, police said. 

