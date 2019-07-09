auto+ped+colorado+chestnut+kktv.jpg
A man was pinned against the back of his truck Tuesday evening after police tried to stop an out-of-control vehicle on West Colorado Avenue. 

Officers said they saw a vehicle sideswipe several parked cars about 6:30 p.m. When they tried to flag down the driver, the vehicle crashed into the back of a truck that a man was unloading. 

The man was pinned against his truck and taken to a hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Both directions of West Colorado Avenue between Walnut and Limit streets were to be closed for several hours while the Major Crash Team investigates. 

