Nearly a dozen homeowners called police late Tuesday to report a man who was peeping into several homes in northeast Colorado Springs.
Sergey Bussell, 36, was allegedly trespassing through several backyards of homes in the 5000 block of Hackamore Court and looking through windows. Eleven calls from separate houses were made to police just before 5:30 p.m., police said.
Police searched for Bussell for about two hours, chasing him on foot through the neighborhood. He was arrested around 7 p.m. and taken to a hospital for minor injuries after resisting arrest, according to police.
Bussell, a probationary escapee, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.