A man opened fire in Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon near Northern Way and Patterson Road.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas from Grand Junction, by Grand Junction police.
At around 12:10 p.m. Grand Junction police officers arrived on the scene and found several vehicles littered with gunfire damage. No injuries have been reported at this time, the department said.
Viegas was apprehended by authorities and booked at the Mesa County jail. He racked up a list of criminal charges from the incident including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree, criminal mischief, 25 counts of prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.
A shelter in place order had been instituted at the time of the attack and has since been lifted. The shooting was an isolated situation and there is no present threat to the community, according to the police.