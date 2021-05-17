A man on trial for first-degree murder opened fire on three people sitting inside a sport-utility vehicle after one of them refused to help him commit a robbery, prosecutors alleged Monday during opening statements.
Standing outside the parked Jeep, authorities say, an angered William “Devious” Camacho Jr. offered a curt response to the passenger’s refusal — “For real, homey? That’s how you’re gonna do us?” Then he unleashed a fusillade from his 40-caliber pistol that killed a woman and partially blinded her boyfriend, even stopping to reload.
“Bullet holes, blood and a weeping eyewitness — that’s what the defendant William Camacho left behind on April 22, 2018, when he murdered Brandy Preciado, maimed Juan Banda-Dozal and attempted to murder Martika Medina,” prosecutor Amy Foley told the jury.
The attack occurred at 5150 Airport Road, at the Canyon Ridge Manufactured Homes. Foley said Camacho was friends with all three occupants of the Jeep. Camacho’s attorneys say he fired in self-defense to ward off an imminent attack by Banda-Dozal. Authorities acknowledged he had a pistol in his lap, but say he never threatened to use it.
Camacho is charged with first-degree murder and other counts, and he faces the potential of life in prison without parole if convicted of the top charge.
He is also accused of an attack three days later in which he allegedly fired two shots at a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was stopped with a motorist on the side of Interstate 25 in southern El Paso County.
That shooting — also unprovoked — led to a wild chase into Pueblo County in which authorities say Camacho was briefly detained before escaping custody by driving off in a different trooper’s car.
Camacho had been left handcuffed but unattended in the back of a patrol car when he managed to squeeze through the plastic divider between the front and back seats and drive away from the group of officers who had arrested him, authorities said. They say he later crashed and was again taken into custody. He is also being tried on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and escape.
During opening statements, public defender Amelia Blyth, one of Camacho’s attorneys, denied that Camacho fired on the officer and said he sped away out of panic upon seeing police.
Before he drove off, cuffed in the trooper's driver seat, a video camera inside the car caught Camacho ask himself, “Why’d I ---- do that?”
The comment wasn’t a confession to shooting at the officer, as prosecutors alleged, but a reference to his running without thinking, “like a rabbit,” Blyth said.
Before the shooting, Preciado and Medina were homeless and living together in Preciado’s Jeep, which authorities say was full of clothing and drug paraphernalia from their shared habit.
On the night of the shooting, Banda-Dozal was in the front passenger seat, and he and Preciado were “about to get high” when Camacho pulled up in a white Toyota Avalon, Foley said. Camacho got out, approached the passenger side and spoke to Banda-Dozal, asking him for his help "robbing" a home in the same mobile home community where they were parked. Banda-Dozal refused, leading Camacho to shoot without further discussion, authorities said.
“(He) is so strung out on black tar heroin that his mind is blown,” Medina later told police of Camacho, according to testimony at a pre-trial hearing.
Preciado was shot six times, and Banda-Dozal had “10 bullet wounds,” including one that claimed one of his eyes, Foley said. Police collected 19 brass shell casings from around and inside the SUV.
The case comes to a jury more than a year after Camacho’s previous trial was scrapped at the onset of the pandemic, raising concerns that charges against him could be dismissed if the courts ran afoul of Camacho’s right under Colorado law to a trial within six months of being arraigned.
Then-District Attorney Dan May joined the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council in expressing concerns over potential “speedy trial” issues for Camacho and defendants across the state as the coronavirus shut down courts and roiled public life.
The Colorado Supreme Court addressed the concern with a rule change allowing judges to call a mistrial if a jury cannot be safely seated, building a public health exception into the speedy trial law. It also allowed for the speedy trial clock to be paused for up to 90 days after each mistrial.