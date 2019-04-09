A man killed by police in January near Motor City had rammed into Colorado Springs police cruisers and was shot with a Taser before bullets were fired, his autopsy shows.
Bill Gerald Akes, 48, was confronted by police Jan. 12 in the parking lot of the Elevate Apartment Homes at 340 Crestone Lane. Officers were investigating reports of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Akes “began struggling with officers and shots were fired,” said the Sheriff's Office, which investigated as a neutral agency to avoid conflict of interest. No other details were provided.
Akes' autopsy, obtained by The Gazette from the El Paso County Coroner's Office on Tuesday, determined that he was shot by officers after slamming his car into police cruisers and "reportedly becoming physically combative." Officers tried to subdue Akes — who tested positive for methamphetamine — with a Taser but were not successful.
It is not clear whether Akes had exited his car by the time he was tased.
Officers then shot Akes three times, once in the neck and twice in an arm, the autopsy says. He died in the parking lot.
The Coroner's Office ruled his death the second homicide in the city this year. The determination "is a medical diagnosis and not reflective of the legality of the action taken by law enforcement," the autopsy said.
The officer involved was Brock Lofgren, who joined CSPD on Feb. 12, 2014, police said. He is assigned to the Gold Hill Division.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has not ruled whether the shooting was justified. DA's spokeswoman Lee Richards said the office expects to release its decision in the coming weeks.
"We're not sure when, but it should be soon," she said.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black declined to comment on the details of the confrontation until the DA's Office publishes its review. At that time, police will release body camera footage as well, he said.
Akes's arrest affidavit remains sealed.