A man killed by officers Jan. 12 near Motor City had rammed into Colorado Springs police cruisers and was shot with a Taser before bullets were fired, his autopsy shows.
Police confronted Bill Gerald Akes, 48, in the parking lot of Elevate Apartment Homes, 340 Crestone Lane, where they were investigating reports of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported at the time.
Akes “began struggling with officers, and shots were fired,” said the Sheriff's Office, which investigated as a neutral agency. No other details were provided.
But Akes' autopsy, obtained Tuesday from the county Coroner's Office, determined that he slammed his car into police cruisers and became "physically combative." Officers used a Taser to try to subdue Akes, who tested positive for methamphetamine, but it didn't work.
Police then shot him three times, once in the neck and twice in an arm, the autopsy says. He died in the parking lot.
The Coroner's Office ruled his death the second homicide in the city this year. The determination "is a medical diagnosis and not reflective of the legality of the action taken by law enforcement," the autopsy said.
Officer Brock Lofgren, who joined CSPD on Feb. 12, 2014, works the Gold Hill Division and was involved in the shooting, police said.
The District Attorney's Office has not ruled whether the shooting was justified. The ruling should be released soon, said spokeswoman Lee Richards.
Once the DA's ruling is released, police will release body camera footage, said police Lt. Howard Black.
Akes' arrest affidavit remains sealed.