Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help in a "Stranger Danger" case.
The incident happened Tuesday night in the 8300 block of Winding Passage Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Powers and south of Research Parkway on the northeast side of the city.
The department tweeted the following Wednesday afternoon:
"Late last night, an unidentified male in a maroon truck approached a child who was playing outside in the snow in the 8300 block of Winding Passage Drive. The male made a comment about how cold it was and offered her to “stay warm” inside of his vehicle. Thankfully, the child yelled “no” and immediately went safely back into her house. 'Stranger Danger' is a serious issue that can lead to children being harmed, abducted, or even exploited. We are grateful that the young child from last night’s incident is safe. This is a good reminder for parents to talk and educate their children about stranger danger. The CSPD is actively looking into last night’s case. If you recognize the vehicle or have any additional information, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000."
