A man has been missing for six days from southern Colorado after he was last seen with a utility task vehicle and trailer, which are also missing, according to a missing person alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Kenny John, 46, was last seen in the area of 400 Broadway Ave. in Blanca on the evening of May 12, according to officials. He may be driving a white 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 Premium and a black Rettig flatbed trailer.

John is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blanca Police Department at 719-937-9460.