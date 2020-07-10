A search is underway for a bear that attacked person inside an Aspen home early Friday morning, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
The homeowner went to check on noises in the house around 1:30 a.m. when they encountered a large bear that swiped their neck and head.
The person was taken to a hospital and went into surgery. They are in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening.
A search for the bear is underway using hounds. If found, the bear will be euthanized because of its aggressive behavior.
The bear matches reports of a bear that has been seen in the Castle Creek neighborhood and could also be the same bear that has rummaged through trash in the area for several years.
Previous attempts to track, catch and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful.
This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, three human-bear attacks were reported in the Aspen area.