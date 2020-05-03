A man using gunpowder in a bid to clear a large rock from a private excavation site in Teller County blew off his left hand after inadvertently triggering an explosion, sheriff’s officials said.

What investigators called a “tragic accident” occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday on private property between Cripple Creek and Divide.

The victim, in his 50s, is expected to survive. No one else was injured and no charges are expected.

The man had drilled a hole into a rock while preparing to excavate a patch of land, and filled the hole with black powder typically used in muzzle-loader rifles, said Sgt. Jake Markus. The powder ignited as the man struck at the rock with a hammer.

A friend of the victim called 911 while driving the man for help, but sheriff's deputies flagged down the vehicle on Highway 67 and rendered aid.

Sheriff’s deputies and medical responders applied a tourniquet to the man’s hand until he could be taken to a hospital for treatment, Markus said.

Black powder is legal to own, and although it isn’t recommended for use in excavation, there was no "malicious intent" and no reason to pursue charges, Markus said.

"It's just a tragic even that occurred," he said.