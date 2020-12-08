A man linked to the 2014 killing of a 23-year-old woman — who authorities originally believed died by suicide in Rio Grande County — was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs, putting an end to a years-long cold case, according to court records and Monte Vista police.
Jimmy "Cricket" Garcia, who was living in Colorado Springs, was arrested on suspicion of killing Jacqueline Jones in 2014, according to Monte Vista Police Department.
Police began to reinvestigate Jones' death as a homicide after evidence linking Garcia to her death was discovered in 2018, police said. Forensic scientists from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have analyzed several pieces of evidence, police said, but additional details were not provided.
Garcia, 43, and Jones were in a relationship when she was found dead at Garcia's home in Monte Vista in 2014, police said. Jones' cause of death was not released and the arrest warrant was sealed, according to a judge's orders.
"The arrest of Garcia is the culmination of a tenacious and dedicated investigation by officers with the Monte Vista Police Department who followed the evidence to start the process of justice for Jacqueline and her family," Monte Vista police said in a statement.
Garcia, who is being held in El Paso County jail without bond, was also arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and domestic violence enhancer, police said. He will be transported to the Rio Grande County Jail.