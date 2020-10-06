A couple found dead near a hiking trail in eastern Colorado Springs died in a murder-suicide, authorities reported Tuesday.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office said Lee Vigil shot his wife Stella before he committed suicide near the Edmundson trailhead at 306 E. Woodmen Rd., according to a news release issued by Colorado Springs police Tuesday.
Police said evidence revealed the couple — who were both in their 70s — "supported an agreement" to end their lives together. Details on that evidence were not released.
The Vigils were reported missing Friday evening and search crews found their bodies a few hours later, police said.