A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon, according to Teller County Coroner's Office officials Tuesday.
Geoffrey Genet was not wearing a seat belt when the sports utility vehicle hit a traffic light pole and rolled on westbound U.S. 24 at the Mountain Glen Court and Morning Sun Drive intersection, according to police. The intersection is near the mountain town's Walmart.
Genet was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:45 p.m. crash, according to police.
Genet was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
Westbound lanes of the highway were closed at the intersection for nearly three hours. Police haven't said whether speed, drugs or alcohol are considered factors in the crash.