The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a Saturday crash as 45-year-old Douglas Furlan, officials announced Tuesday.

Furlan was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle Saturday around 12:45 p.m. at Circle Drive and Centre Lane, Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said Saturday evening. Furlan was unresponsive after the crash and died on scene despite life-saving measures from first responders. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Parts of Circle Drive were closed for several hours after the crash as the police department's major crash team investigated.