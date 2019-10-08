A driver was killed in a two-car collision at an intersection in eastern El Paso County Monday night, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
The driver was an 18-year-old man, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Troopers said a 1997 Ford F-350 struck a 2003 Jeep Cherokee at about 10 p.m. near Judge Orr Road and Ellicott Highway. The Ford was traveling north on the highway, while the Jeep was traveling west on Judge Orr Road, police said.
"At the time of the crash there was a flashing red light for westbound and eastbound traffic; there's also a visible stop sign at that location. Northbound and southbound traffic have a yellow flashing light," Sgt. Jason Jones with the Colorado State Patrol told KKTV.
The collision caused the Jeep to plow through a barbed-wire fence and its driver died at the scene, police said. The Ford rolled upside down and its driver was uninjured.
Jones told KKTV the driver of the Jeep should have yielded.
- Colorado Springs car wash shooting leaves 1 dead.
"It's one of those unfortunate situations that the best advice we can give the motoring public is that anytime you're proceeding from a stop sign, make sure you're looking both ways, making sure that you're entering that intersection in a cautious manner. Because, unfortunately, if you don't these types of accidents can happen," Jones said to a KKTV reporter.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of the family.
Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.