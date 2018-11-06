A man killed in a crash last week southeast of downtown Colorado Springs has been identified as Norman Giddings, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said.
The 64-year-old’s death was the 45th of 46 traffic fatalities in what has become an unprecedented year on city roads. With nearly two months left in the year, the city already has surpassed by three the traffic deaths record set in 1986.
Giddings was heading north on South Nevada Avenue in a sedan and tried to turn left onto Cimarron Street about 6:30 a.m. Friday. An SUV heading south on Nevada collided with his sedan in the intersection, said police spokesman Howard Black.
Giddings was thrown from the car and killed.
The woman driving the SUV and a young child in the passenger seat were hospitalized with injuries that were severe but not life-threatening.