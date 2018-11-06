A man killed in a crash last week southeast of downtown Colorado Springs has been identified as Norman Giddings, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.
The 64-year-old's death is the 45th of the 46 traffic fatalities in what has become a unprecedented year on the roads. With a month and a half left in the year, the city has already surpassed the record of traffic deaths set in 1986 by three.
Giddings was heading north on South Nevada Avenue in a gray sedan and attempted to turn left onto Cimarron Street about 6:30 a.m. Friday. A silver SUV heading south on Nevada collided with the sedan in the intersection, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Giddings was thrown from the car and killed.
The woman driving the SUV and a young child in the passenger seat were hospitalized with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.