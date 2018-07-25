A man killed in a suspected robbery Sunday at an illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County has been identified as Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez.
If ruled a homicide, it would be the county’s fifth this year. There were six homicides in the county last year.
Sanchez, 46, was found shot to death about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a home off Colorado 94 near Corral Valley Road, 6 miles east of Marksheffel Road.
Sheriff Bill Elder has said investigators believe the fatal shooting happened during a robbery at an illegal marijuana grow in which another man was wounded. That wounded man, whose name has not been released, drove himself to Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday.
The suspected killer, whose name also has not been released, was shot and killed in a shootout with deputies later Sunday.
Elder has not said how the gunman died, only that he was armed with a shotgun and exchanged fire with members of the county’s SWAT. Deputy Jeremy Juhl was injured in the side by shrapnel or a pellet in the shootout. He was treated at a local hospital and released Sunday.
Juhl and a second deputy, Chad Wheat, remain on paid administrative leave, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
SWAT encountered the suspect after receiving reports of an armed man near Loop Road and linking him to the earlier shooting. Elder said both locations, on Colorado 94 and Loop Road, were known to law enforcement as illegal marijuana grow sites.
Deputies busted an illegal grow in the same area of Colorado 94 and Corral Valley Road in May, resulting in the seizure of 144 marijuana plants, 104 pounds of processed weed, two guns and $4,700 in cash. It is one of 77 illegal grows busted in the county this year, records show.
Local and federal authorities say there are hundreds more in the region.
“This was part of a larger illegal drug trafficking organization we have been working for some time,” Elder previously said.
