A man killed in a suspected DUI crash early Wednesday in east Colorado Springs has been identified as 41-year-old William Harrington, police said in a news release.

Harrington was trying to turn onto westbound Maizeland Road from Wold Avenue when he was T-boned by a black Nissan SUV driving east on Maizeland. He was cut out of his car by firefighters and transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The Nissan, driven by Vanessa D. Gonzales, was traveling faster than the 30 mph speed limit posted in the area, police said. Her exact speed has not yet been determined, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

Gonzales, 30, was also allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, a felony, and misdemeanor DUI.

