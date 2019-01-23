A man killed in a shooting Friday at an apartment in the Stratmoor area has been identified by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as Alexsander Warfield, 24.
Esteban Espinoza, 31, was arrested by Colorado Springs SWAT officers on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation, hours after Warfield's body was found by deputies in the 4300 block of Lashelle Avenue.
The manner of Warfield's death has not been determined the Coroner's Office.
No other information on the incident was available.
Espinoza had three warrants open for his arrest for possession of a schedule I substance and introduction of contraband, violation of probation and accessory to a crime.
He was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery and third-degree assault.