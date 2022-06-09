A man killed in a shooting in the 3800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue just off South Academy Boulevard last month has been identified, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
Montaries Jennings, 19, of Colorado Springs and three women were shot in the early morning on May 28. Police arrived about 1:15 a.m., and the four were taken to a hospital for treatment, where Jennings died of his injuries. The injuries to the women were said to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the incident. Jennings' killing is the 22nd in Colorado Springs this year. Eighteen people had been slain by this time last year.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.