The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who police say was shot and killed near a busy Interstate 25 interchange Saturday afternoon.
On Monday morning the coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Roque Marquez Jr. of Pueblo. Marquez was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police discovered him with gunshot wound in the area of 29th Street and Interstate 25 at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.
Marquez was walking along 29th Street when the shooting took place. According to witnesses, the suspect was in an older model tan or gold sedan with a sunroof, possibly with tinted windows and no license plates, according to police.
Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Section is handling the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Glen Fillmore at (719) 320-6044.