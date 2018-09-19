A man was found shot to death just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said, in what eventually could be ruled the third homicide in the city since Saturday.
The body was found after a shooting was reported at the Pine Creek Village Apartments, 720 Chapman Drive near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road.
Police have not released the name of the victim and no arrests have been announced.
If Tuesday's death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 25th this year in Colorado Springs, four more than at this time last year.
The city has seen a spasm of violence in recent days with two other killings over the weekend that have been ruled homicides:
- 28-year-old Daniel Chamberlain Lehman was found dead about 7:15 a.m. Saturday near East Costilla Street and South Wahsatch Avenue east of downtown. Officers found a blood trail leading to the body, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Police have not said how Lehman was killed.
- 33-year-old Sheldon King was fatally shot Sunday morning in a house in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue south of the former Wasson High School campus. Officers went to the house at 11:05 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two men with gunshot wounds. King was dead, and the other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been announced in either killing.
Anyone with information or was a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.