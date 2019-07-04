A man was shot and killed Wednesday on Colorado Springs’ southeast side, and police have made an arrest in connection with the death.
At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Springnite Drive, northeast of Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road, according to a news release.
Police found a 35-year-old man inside who had been shot at least once. The victim, whom police didn’t immediately identify, was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Police arrested Michael A. Mills, 56, of Colorado Springs, at the home on suspicion of second degree murder, the news release said. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
No information was available on whether any additional suspects are being sought.
The Colorado Springs Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.
Anyone with information or who’s a witness is being asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous callers can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.